By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Pierre Liquid is a man who polarizes opinion in equal proportions and his rise to fame has been one the most talked about topic in Tanzania.

Today it was confirmed that Pierre Liquid will lead a team of 50 lawmakers - including the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Job Ndugai - to Egypt in a cheerleading effort for the national team- Taifa Stars’ 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign.

Peter Mollel, aka Pierre Liquid, was earlier on Wednesday introduced in Parliament by Deputy Speakr, Dr Tulia Ackson as the man to lead the cheerleading group of 50 MPs who will travel to Egypt on June 20, 2019, to support for national team (Taifa Stars).

A few minutes later, the man – famed for his drinking habits – was presented with a return ticket to Cairo by the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Ms Juliana Shonza.

Pierre Liquid’s trip – including a First Class return air ticket - is fully sponsored by the Prime Minister of Tanzania, Mr Kassim Majaliwa.

“Our ministry recognizes Pierre Liquid as the ‘chief supporter’ for Taifa Stars. While there, his major task will be to ensure that he leads the cheerleading group so that ultimately, Taifa Stars can do well and we remain hopeful that we will do well,” she said.

So far, Taifa Stars, who are camping in Egypt, have played two friendly matches.

They lost by one goal to nil against Egypt and secured a one-all draw against Zimbabwe.

Emmanuel Amuneke’s 32-man squad departed Dar es Salaam for Cairo on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Taifa Stars – who will kick off their campaigns against Terenga Lions (Senegal) on June 23 - are paired along with Senegal, Harambee Stars (Kenya) and Algeria (The Greens) in Group C.