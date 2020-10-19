Police gun down two suspected robbers in Arusha

Two suspect died on the way to hospital from gun wounds.

Police in Arusha has on Monday gunned down two suspected robbers after an exchange of gun fire, the Regional Police Commander Salum Hamdun has confirmed.

According to the RPC, police laid a trap after they had arrested one Bashiru Ally (45) who confessed to have been involved in an incident where one person was killed.

He said that after interrogation the suspect named his other accomplices and while on the way to show their hide out, he tried to escape from police custody and he was shot by officers.

“When he reached the area he started making noise in a manner that was alerting residents of police presence, police tried to warn him not to run. He instead opted to run as his colleagues shooting at the police. It was then that he was shot together with one other suspect who was only identified as Mohammed,” said the police commander.

The two reportedly died on the way to hospital.

Though the other suspects remain at large police managed to recover one gun with nine rounds of ammunitions