Police want former MPs Zitto, Mdee to turn themselves in

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTZ eedward@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Force has announced the search for former MPs Halima Mdee and Zitto Kabwe while urging them to turn themselves in for questioning.

A statement from regional commander Lazaro Mambosasa stated that they were conducting an operation to arrest people planning to incite protests.

Mambosasa explained that so far they were holding 14 people including Chadema leaders Freeman Mbowe, Boniface Jacob and Godbless Lema.

The commander said that the situation in the city of Dar es Salaam has remained calm while urging politicians to stop making trouble and instead follow the law.