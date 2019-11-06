Power changes rural economy

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

In an interview with one television station in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Dr Mwinuka said the two institutions were cooperating closely in transmitting electricity to all villages of Tanzania.

“We thank Rea for the cooperation and mutual support in transmitting power to the villages,” he said, adding economic status of people living in rural areas has also improved significantly.

Dr Mwinuka said reliable supply of electricity was crucial as the nation embarks on an ambitious industrialisation drive. He added that now that power was readily available in villages the government’s ambition to make Tanzania a middle-income industrial nation was achievable.

Part of Tanesco’s achievements in the last four years, he said, was to connect Ruvuma and Njombe regions to the national grid, saving the nation from paying a Sh25 billion annual bill to secure fuel for running generators.

He thanked the government for supporting Tanesco in implementing Kinyerezi II power project.