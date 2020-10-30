Mr Gwajima polled 194,833 votes, representing 84.02 per cent of the total number of votes to trounce Ms Mdee who reportedly garnered 32,524 votes.

Dar es Salaam. The ruling CCM’s 10-year thirst for Dar es Salaam’s two constituencies ended on Friday when it was announced the winner in Kawe and Ubungo.

Halima Mdee of the opposition Chadema lost her 10-year grip on Kawe late on Thursday when the returning officer declared CCM’s politician-turned clergyman, Josephat Gwajima as the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Kawe.

Mr Gwajima polled 194,833 votes, representing 84.02 per cent of the total number of votes to trounce Ms Mdee who reportedly garnered 32,524 votes.

The Kawe returning officer Aron Kagurumjuli announced on October 19 that the ruling CCM also bagged all 10 councillorship positions in Kawe Constituency.

Mr Gwajima, who is founder of Ufufuo na Uzima Church, promised to work with Kawe residents for the general good of the area.

Politician-cum Man of God

This is the first time that Mr Gwajima gets into frontline politics after years of building his name as a man of God.

Speaking in July when he openly revealed his intention of seeking the Kawe Parliamentary Seat, Mr Gwajima said once endorsed and later voted by Kawe residents, he would remain an administrative leader of his church and leave daily operations to other people.

“People should be aware that Ayatollah Khomeini is the Iranian supreme leader as well as cleric. Pope Benedict IX is an administrative leader of the Vatican as well as the Roman Catholic pontiff. There have been other clerics who served as lawmakers such as reverend Rwakatare (Gertrude), Msigwa (Peter) and many others,” he said.

Bishop Gwajima said he joined CCM in 1994 after receiving a membership card in Mwanza, Misungwi District in Kabale village.

“I have never served as a member of Chadema or any other political party but, I am an advocate for justice - whether within CCM or in any organization,” he said.

Ubungo

Meanwhile, former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Prof Kitila Mkumbo is the MP-elect for Ubungo as Chadema once again sheds its ten-year grip on the constituency.

The returning officer for Ubungo and Kibamba constituencies, Ms Beatrice Dominic announced on Friday that Prof Mkumbo polled a total of 63,221 to defeat Chadema’s Boniphace Jacob who went home with 20,620 votes.