President Magufuli: My child contracted Covid-19 but recovered

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli said on Sunday, 17 May 2020 that his own child contracted Covid-19, but recovered quickly after he underwent alternative treatment.

He went into self isolation and underwent traditional treatment until he recovered.

“My own biological child…he isolated himself in a room and started treating himself. He put himself close to the vapour of some heated/boiled herbs…He ate lemons and ginger and he recovered. He is now doing well and is even able to do push-ups,” said Dr Magufuli.

He was speaking during a Sunday Service at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) Parish in his Chato hometown on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

President Magufuli said the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has dropped to an extent he was considering to reopen colleges if the situation remains unchanged until next week.