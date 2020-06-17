By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 collected the CCM nomination forms to seek party’s approval in his second term re-election bid.

The President was handed the nomination forms early today at the CCM headquarters in Dodoma famously known as White House by party’s secretary Bashiru Ally.

The President who doubles as CCM chairman arrived at the party headquarters alone as he did in 2015 unlike a normal experience where aspirants are accompanied by relatives, party cadres and supporters.

He made a brief statement after coming out of the CCM complex where he was received by a section of public. He becomes the first CCM to collect nomination forms for the position of the President.

“I have collected nomination forms today seeking party approval for re-election. I will start looking for sponsors right away from here (Dodoma),” he told members who promised him sponsorship.

This comes just a day after he dissolved the 11th Parliament constitutionally on Tuesday June 16 to pave the way for the 2020 General Elections.

Last week, the CCM secretary of Ideology and Publicity Humphrey Polepole launched the intra-party nomination processes saying the Union and Zanzibar presidential aspirants were given 15 days between June 15 and June 30, 2020 to collect nomination forms and find 250 sponsors from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

Members seeking nomination for the Union Presidency would be required to get 250 sponsors in 12 regions two of which should be Zanzibar regions and that the Zanzibar presidential aspirants will seek signatures of the same number from three regions one in Unguja and Pemba.

He said party’s vetting process will commence on July 1, 2020 and that party’s candidates for the Union and Zanzibar presidency are expected to be announced on July 12, after conclusion of a two-day party congress that will start on July 11.





