President Magufuli makes new appointments

By Muthini Kisole

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has today appointed Dr John Stanslaus Ndunguru as the newly established Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) board chairman.

The appointment by the President was contained in a statement by the principal Secretary General John Kijazi.

In another development, the President has appointed Prof Antony Manoni Mshandete as the board chairman of Taiwan Finance Research Association (TFRA).

He also appointed Prof Mshandete as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Nelson Mandela African Institute of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) in Arusha.

All appointments are with immediate effect.

