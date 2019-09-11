The Citizen News President Magufuli makes new appointments Wednesday September 11 2019 By Muthini KisoleDar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has today appointed Dr John Stanslaus Ndunguru as the newly established Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) board chairman.The appointment by the President was contained in a statement by the principal Secretary General John Kijazi.In another development, the President has appointed Prof Antony Manoni Mshandete as the board chairman of Taiwan Finance Research Association (TFRA).He also appointed Prof Mshandete as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Nelson Mandela African Institute of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) in Arusha.All appointments are with immediate effect.Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has today appointed Dr John Stanslaus Ndunguru as the newly established Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) board chairman. Also Read Mbinga District receives educational books from USA Rapper Prezzo to vie for Kibra seat on Wiper ticket in 2022 Advertisement The appointment by the President was contained in a statement by the principal Secretary General John Kijazi.In another development, the President has appointed Prof Antony Manoni Mshandete as the board chairman of Taiwan Finance Research Association (TFRA).He also appointed Prof Mshandete as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Nelson Mandela African Institute of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) in Arusha.All appointments are with immediate effect. In the headlines President Magufuli’s hand of forgiveness sets social media abuzz The President of Tanzania yesterday extended his hand of forgiveness to yet another former A miracle python that has brought good omen to a village in Geita People have been flocking to a bush in Kasala village in Geita to see ‘a huge but friendly Mugabe's body heads back to divided Zimbabwe for burial- VIDEO Tanzania plans bulk procurement of pesticides After Makamba, President Magufuli forgives Nape Nnauye Government unveils 184 civic polls supervisors Uganda cabinet approves the creation of Kiswahili Council