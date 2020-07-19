President Magufuli makes u-turn on Njombe RC’s appointment

. President John Magufuli on Sunday, July 19, 2020 made a u-turn in the appointment of the new Regional Commissioner (RC) for Njombe.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Sunday, July 19, 2020 made a u-turn in the appointment of the new Regional Commissioner (RC) for Njombe.

Dr Magufuli, who will be seeking his second and constitutionally final term in office during this year’s General Election, appointed Mr Marwa Rubirya as new Njombe RC, replacing Mr Jumanne Fhika who was appointed to the position just two days ago.

Mr Fhika was appointed Njombe RC on July 17 to replace Mr Christopher Ole Sendeka who is seeking an elective post.

Mr Ole Sendeka has picked nomination forms to seek the ruling party’s endorsement to vie for Simanjiro Parliamentary Seat Manyara Region.

A press statement, signed by the director of presidential communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa said on Sunday, July 19, 2020 that the appointment of Mr Rubirya means that Mr Fhika will continue with his duties within the President’s Office.

Prior to his appointment, the newly-appointed Njombe RC worked as regional manager for Tanzania National Roads Agency in Mwanza.

