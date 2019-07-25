By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Thursday July 25 pledged Sh400million support for the construction of Kisaki in Morogoro region.

He made the pledge after having stopped briefly to speak to the residents of Kisaki while on his way to Rufuji to lay a foundation stone for Stieglier’s Gorge construction. President Magufuli traveled

by the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) route.

"I will donate at least Sh400 million for the construction of the hospital especially taking into consideration that we are implementing

a huge project Stiglers Gorge around the area," he said.

He said that following the project, there was need to bring development by bringing in hospitals and if possible a hotel that will cater for visitors visiting the area.

According to him, he decided to come by train in order to observe the area with a critical eye and so far he was of the view that there was need to develop the area by bringing in social services vital for the community.

In another development President Magufuli also led a fundraising for the construction of a police post at the area.

Following the fundraising, a number of government officials including residents of the area contributed to a tune of Sh39 million.

He said, with the construction of a police post Pastoralists who have been allowing their cattle to feed on farm crops in the area will be punished according to law.

He said that it has come to their attention Pastoralists allowing their animals to feed of farm crops get away through corruption but promised them that with the new police posts their actions would no

longer be tolerated

"I urge you pastoralists and farmers to live in harmony because you depend on one another, I believe that farmers need meat, milk and other animal products while pastoralist also need food," he said.