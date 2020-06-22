The president also revealed that Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC) and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) regional chief narrowly survived from being sacked, instructing the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro and PCCB director general John Mbungo to warn them.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has on Monday revealed that endless squables between former Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC) Mrisho Gambo and District Commissioners (DC) Gabriel Daqaaro was a reason that led to their sacking.

Dr Magufuli said the bickering also delayed construction of a bus terminal in the region and that Mr Gambo had been giving unfulfilled promises to citizens that in turn fuelled disputes in the region.

On Saturday, President Magufuli sacked Mr Gambo, Mr Daqaaro and city director Maulid Madeni and appointed Mr Idd Kimanta to become the new Arusha RC.

While Mr Kenan Kihongosi becomes the new Arusha District Commissioner, Dr John Pima, former Arusha District Council director was appointed new Arusha City Council director.

In another appointment, Dr Magufuli appointed Mr Jerry Mwaga as the new Kaliua District Council director, Mr Bakari Msulwa new Morogoro Urban District Commissioner and Mr Edward Balele as Monduli District Commissioner.

Speaking during the swearing in of Mr Kimanta and taking the integrity pledge of other appointed leaders at State House on Monday, Dr Magufuli said he was forced to sack Mr Gambo, Mr Daqaaro and Mr Madeni to save the region.

Advertisement

“You go there, work hard and be satisfied with what you have. The problem with the youth is that they are not satisfied with what they have. I trust the youth, the women, the elderly and others, but they should work according to instructions,” he said.

The president also revealed that Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC) and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) regional chief narrowly survived from being sacked, instructing the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro and PCCB director general John Mbungo to warn them.