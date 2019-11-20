President Magufuli says government won’t set price cap for maize

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has reiterated that the government will not interfere in setting up maize prices.

The President said, when some people complain about maize prices it means that the farmers are happy because they are reaping from the hard work they put in the field.

President Magufuli, was speaking in Morogoro while on his way to Dodoma, he said farmers are investing a lot in purchasing agricultural inputs as well as human capital to produce, therefore; they are free to set the prices.

“The farmers are free to set prices because they are the one, who spend their energy and money to produce so the government can’t dictate the prices…if you can’t afford the prices you should produce your own maize,” said the president.

He added: The times when the government was setting maize prices are over under my leadership farmers are the one who will determine the prices.

“Those who want to purchase agricultural produce at a cheap price this is their time because the rain season has just started; they should start to grow watermelon as well as maize so that come next season they wouldn’t be forced to buy,” said The President.

