President Magufuli touts Kiswahili as he welcomes SADC Heads of State
Saturday August 17 2019
Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli welcomes Southern African Development Community (Sadc) delegates to the 39th heads of state summit, which is being held at the Julius Nyerere International Conversional Center (JNICC).
The President said he feels honour for the meeting to be held in the country and has thanked Sadc founders and those, who fought for freedom in the region.
He also appealed to Sadc member states to endorse Kiswahili as one of the region’s official language.
“I am appealing to your excellencies to fast track the adoption of Kiswahili to be among the four official languages in Sadc; It is my sincere hope that by doing so you will be convinced…since I see no objection to my request,” said the President.