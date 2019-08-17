The President said he feels honour for the meeting to be held in the country and has thanked Sadc founders and those, who fought for freedom in the region.

By Gadiosa Lyamtei @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli welcomes Southern African Development Community (Sadc) delegates to the 39th heads of state summit, which is being held at the Julius Nyerere International Conversional Center (JNICC).

The President said he feels honour for the meeting to be held in the country and has thanked Sadc founders and those, who fought for freedom in the region.

He also appealed to Sadc member states to endorse Kiswahili as one of the region’s official language.