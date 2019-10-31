Nairobi. A pride of lions has strayed from the Nairobi National Park and has been spotted walking past the Africa Nazarene University in Tuala area.

Members of the public on Thursday morning reported seeing lions near residential areas, prompting immediate response from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

Sightings

Subsequently, KWS has asked residents of Ongata Rongai to report to them if they sight the lions again.

“Thank you for the tag. Our team was notified about it. In the event of further sightings, please call our toll free line 0800 597000,” KWS tweeted. There are also reports that the lions were later spotted around Karen C area in Nairobi.

It wasn’t immediately clear which path the lions took to sneak out of the park to access the residential areas.

This is not the first case of lions straying out of the national park in recent times.

Mauled

In 2016, in a shocking incident, a pride of lions attacked and partly ate a man in Rongai on the outskirts of Nairobi.

The attack took place at around 9pm at the Rongai-Rimpa area along the Rongai-Kiserian road.It later emerged that the lions, which had strayed from the national park, have been roaming the neigbourhood the whole night, causing panic among the residents.

In another sighting the same year, two lions strayed from the park and were spotted in Ngong Road forest along the Southern Bypass.