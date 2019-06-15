Prime minister directs all regions to form investment forums

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa has ordered regions including Dar es Salaam and Morogoro to draft investment guidelines so as to promote investment in their respective areas.

The investment guideline provides investment information to prospective local and foreign investors.

The Premier issued the directive, when he was addressing participants during the 4th Annual Economic Empowerment Forum, themed ‘Empowering Tanzanians to build industries’, was organized by the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Dodoma, which was live broadcasted.

“I also urge the regions that have already established the investment guidelines to effectively utilize them in promoting investment opportunities at the regional level,” said Mr Majaliwa.

The proposed investment guidelines are aligned with National development frameworks such as the Tanzania Development Vision 2025 and National Five Year Development Plan 2016-2021 (FYDP II).

“NEEC is committed to address various challenges such as lack of capital, lack of knowledge on entrepreneurship, among others,” said NEEC Chairman Festus Limbu, when delivering his open remarks.

At the same occasion, NEEC Executive Secretary Ms Beng’i Issa acknowledged the contribution of all stakeholders for their continued commitment to join hands with the government in empowering the citizens through various economic empowerment initiatives.

Referring to the achievements of NEEC, Ms Issa highlighted that the Council has managed to promote local content agenda something which has seen Tanzanians starts to benefit from mega projects.

“For instance, The Standard Gauge Railway project has employed at least 3,526 Tanzanians (93 per cent of the workforce) and 22 local companies have been contracted as sub-contractors, the same to other projects like construction of Terminal III which has provide 997 direct and indirect jobs to locals,” said Ms Issa.

For her part, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Ms Jenister Mhagama revealed that the government was contemplating to establish a comprehensive National Economic Framework aimed at enhancing the specific economic empowerment agenda at national level.

Representatives from Vodacom Tanzania, NBC and UNDP reaffirmed their commitment to continue working closely with the NEEC.