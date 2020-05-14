Prof Kabudi defends Tanzania's human rights record

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam. The Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, yesterday leaped to the defence of Tanzania’s record on human rights, freedom of speech and association, claiming critics had evil intentions for the country.

According to him, the critics’ claims are based on amendments made to some laws, which include the Media Services Act of 2016; the Electronic and Postal Communications Act, 2010; the Political Parties Act 2019, and the Non-Governmental Organisations Act, 2019.

Tabling the Sh199.751 billion ministerial budget that was later endorsed by the Parliament, Prof Kabudi said the allegations lacked truth noting that the people behind the allegations have evil intentions against Tanzania as the country records significant development in various economic sectors.

“They are also motivated by the difference of perceptions between the country and other countries or institutions that issue allegations,” he said.

But, the Human Rights Watch 2020 report says that, despite lifting some restrictions on the publication of statistics, Tanzania restricted the media and government critics.

The reports say that civil society groups were being deregistered, journalists arrested, civic space restricted and the rights of women and children undermined.

He said the ministry has clarified what was going on in the country whenever there were opportunities on international platforms, including the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHC).

He said the government was aware of demands of its constitution and international conventions to respect, protect and maintain all kinds of human rights.

“During the UNHC meeting held in February 2020, I tabled the government’s achievements in protecting and supervising the rights to education, clean and safe water, electricity and economic development,” he said.

The minister also said that other achievements which he highlighted were those recorded in accountability of public servants and leaders; anti-corruption and anti-narcotics war, and increasing revenue collections.