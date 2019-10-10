Prof Kabudi says Mwalimu Nyerere has refused to die

By Khalifa Said @ThatBoyKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s minister of foreign affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi has today September 10, said that although the country has lost Mwalimu Julius Nyerere 20 years ago, the founding father still lives among Tanzanians.

Prof Kabudi made the remarks during his keynote speech at a symposium organized by the Uongozi Institute and the University of Dar es Salaam to mark 20th anniversary since the death of the first President of Tanzania.

“When you listen to his speeches and read his writings, you get the feelings that this man is still with us and clearly observes what’s happening in our country at the moment,” said Prof Kabudi who presented President John Magufuli at the function.

“He has posthumously continued to safeguard the foundations of this nation he helped establish especially at this time of chaos and sabotage, a period where the world has become more merciless than it has ever been.”

Prof Kabudi, who was in Southern Highlands regions where he was accompanying President Magufuli in his tour, told those in attendance that Mwalimu has a special relevance to today’s leaders.

“A time where you go to sleep unsure if you’ll wake up still in the same position,” he said, accompanied by a round of applause which was mixed with laughter.

The former university don said that Mwalimu worked tirelessly towards building a nation, especially in the area of unity, saying that these efforts have made Tanzania a nation and not a mere amalgamation of 120 tribes.

He also credited the architect of the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar for building the Tanzania People’s Defense Force (TPDF) which, according to Prof Kabudi, has been at the forefront in contributing to the efforts to transform the country.

“The nation’s foundations of dignity, unity, self-reliance, freedom and equality are our treasure as a nation,” said Prof Kabudi in a speech that lasted almost three hours.