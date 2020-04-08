Dar es Salaam. Puma Energy on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, became one of the latest entrants into the war against coronavirus in the country when it donated fuel worth Sh100 million to Prime Minister Kassim Majalaiwa.

The company will provide a total of 50,000 litres of fuel through 100 Puma Fuel Cards which are mobile and can be used to fuel ambulances and cars transporting medications and doctors to different places across the country in Covid-19 related cases.

“Covid-19 is a global pandemic that need not be left to the government alone to fight. Responsible corporate citizens and well-meaning individuals also need to support all initiatives and efforts of the government as we are all in this together,” said the Puma Energy Tanzania managing director, Mr Dominic Dhanah.

He said his company has already taken measures to protect its employees and its customers in all its operations by making available water and soap in all its filling stations. The company also provides sanitizers at the office while a sitting arrangement of two metres away from one another is adhered to in its offices and at the staff canteens. It also provided masks and gloves to all operators that need them most.