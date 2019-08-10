By Ipyana Samson isamson@ttz.com

Mbeya. Mbeya Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila has vowed to cane in public those residents found to have sabotaged development activities in the region.

He made the statement on Thursday evening, when he was handing over customary title deeds to more than 800 Hatwelo villagers in Mbeya District under the Land Tenure Assistance programme sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

He accused some of politicians of deliberately sabotaging development projects in some villages in the region.

“There are some people, especially politicians, who oppose the implementation of development projects in the region. For example, when the implementation of this project (issuance of customary title deeds) started there were some people, who claimed that the intention was to rob you of your land,” said Mr Chalamila.

He added, “I just want to warn those, who oppose the implementation of development project that we will start to cane them in public.”

According to LTA public relations officer Ms Jackline Mhegi, the project aims to formalize land ownership in some Iringa and Mbeya districts. She further explained that a total of 41 villages will benefit from the implementation of the project.

The implementation of the project, which started in 2015, will be completed at the end of this year, Ms Mhegi said.