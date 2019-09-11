Rapper Prezzo to vie for Kibra seat on Wiper ticket in 2022

Nairobi. Rapper Prezzo is set to follow in the footsteps of his arch-rival Jaguar, this after Wiper Democratic Movement said they had received the musician and were willing to front him as their candidate for the 2022 polls in the constituency.

The party communication department said through a statement on Tuesday that party leader Kalonzo Musyoka received rapper Jackson Makini, popularly known as Prezzo.

"While it is true that CMB Prezzo was today received by WDM-K party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as the newest member of the party, he has no intention of vying for the seat now but in 2022," Onesmus Kilonzo, the Wiper head of communications, said.

The party has also clarified that the posts on its official party Twitter account claiming that the former Big brother Housemate Prezzo will be in the Kibra by-election should be ignored.

The party said it had launched investigations into possible hacking of its Twitter account.

Kalonzo also said through his Twitter account that Prezzo will vie for the seat in 2022.

The account, however, did not indicate whether he would be an aspirant in the upcoming by-election or was being prepared for 2022.

Kalonzo's personal assistant Dennis Onyango said, "It was decided that he would not contest in the by-election but would instead be Wiper's candidate in 2022. For now, we will not have a candidate in the by-election."