Real Madrid Win their 34th La Liga Title in Style

Real Madrid is the 2019/20 Spanish Champions following an impressive run of 10 games since the resumption of the La Liga. French hotshot Karim Benzema scored a brace against Villarreal to help the former champions secure their first La Liga title since 2017, and their 34th overall. Before football was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Real’s main rivals were bookmakers’ favourites to win their fourth in a row.

Real Madrid’s run started with a 3-1 win over Eibar on June 14, helped by a sequence of unfavourable results for Barcelona. Barcelona drew with Sevilla, Celta Vigo, Atletico Madrid, and lost to Osasuna, losing more ground to Zinedine Zinade-led Real Madrid who finished the campaign 5 points clear of the Catalans in second place.

No Ronaldo, No problem

When Real Madrid lost their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, there were doubts over whether the side from the capital would mount any significant challenge to Messi's Barcelona. The first season was quite telling, and as expected, Barca retained the title with some games to spare. Was it the beginning of Madrid's fall? Many said so.

Madrid had not only lost Ronaldo, but their Champions League-winning coach Zinedine Zidane. Somehow, Zizou managed to come back from his sabbatical to take charge of the club he had left less than a year ago. 2019/20 was the Frenchman’s first full season, and it can be argued he rejuvenated a side that was losing balance.

Three men the key

Belgian custodian Thibaut Courtois, captain Sergio Ramos, and Karim Benzema returned from the break a new lot. Much of the team’s resurgence has been down to the trio’s consistent performances over 11 matches after the break. Madrid conceded only four goals in 10 games with a defence marshalled by the mercurial Ramos. Benzema on his part scored eight goals in total to take the runners up spot behind Lionel Messi of Barcelona, with a total of 21 strikes.

Sergio Ramos scored 11 goals from the defence, quite a spectacular stat for the Madrid captain. He scored mostly from the spot, but his goals were well taken, and his influence in and out of the pitch was phenomenal.

“This is one of the best days of my life professionally. It is another title, after the confinement and everything else that happened.” Said Zidane. “I wish we could celebrate with the fans, but I’m sure they are delighted at home seeing their team win the league again.”

After securing the league title at an empty Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, coach Zidane will now turn his focus on the Champions League. Madrid lost the title to English Champions Liverpool in 2019 after holding it for three consecutive seasons.