By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Registrar of Political Parties has given the Tanzania main opposition party, Chadema until October 7, to explain why legal measures shouldn’t be taken against them for violating the Political Parties Act, party constitution and regulations.

The registrar letter dated October 1, 2019 addressed to Chadema secretary general Dr Vincent Mashinji, signed by deputy registrar of political parties, Mr Sixty Nyahoza directs the main opposition party in the country to submit the explanations not later than October 7, 2019.

Mr Nyahoza’s ultimatum comes after Chadema had written to the registrar informing him that a meeting of party’s executive committee held on July 27 and July 28, 2019 extended the party’s general assembly responsible for electing national leaders to December 31.

“Being the supervisor of the implementation of the Political Parties Act, I’m doubtful with reasons for suspension of party’s election for national leaders contained in the above mentioned letters,” reads the registrar’s letter.

“However, you haven’t stated in your letter and the registrar’s office is unaware and has never heard that you have reported to the Home Affairs minister that police have denied your party the right to hold closed door meeting to elect your leaders contrary to Section 43(6) of the Police Act Cap 322.”

According to the letter, Chadema was urged to respect the Political Parties Act, party’s constitution and regulations in executing management issues.

