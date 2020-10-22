The Citizen News Registrar writes to ACT over Maalim Seif’s appearance at Lissu rally Thursday October 22 2020 Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu (centre) in a solidarity gesture with ACT-Wazalendo Zanzibar presidential candidate Seif Sharif Hamad (right) and Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe during a campaign rally in Moshi yesterday. PHOTO| THE CITIZEN CORRESPONDENT By Elias Msuya @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has written to ACT Wazalendo demanding an explanation why its chairman, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, should not be taken to task for ascending the Chadema podium at a rally in Moshi on October 19.ACT Wazalendo Deputy General Secretary Joran Bashange has acknowledged receiving the letter and revealed that they were in the process of responding to the registrar."It is true that we received a letter that demands that we explain why our Zanzibar presidential candidate, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad was at a rally of another candidate,” he said.Bashange further said the letter questioned the reason for the ACT meetings involve other political party leaders and religious leaders supporting them."The law on political parties is clear it says, when a person breaks it he is convicted and should be tried by a court, now he is saying he wants to punish us, let him go to court, ”said Bashange.The Deputy Registrar Sisty Nyahoza has also confirmed issuing the letter to Act Wazalendo Related Stories ZEC suspends ACT Wazalendo’s Maalim Seif from campaigns for 5 days Lissu uses campaign rallies to deliver justice message NEC suspends Chadema’s Tundu Lissu from campaigning for 7 days Maalim Seif: We agreed with Membe to support Lissu Advertisement In the headlines Tanzania rolls out electronic tax stamps on all soft drinks, bottled water Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) conducted the first phase of the ETS rollout on January 15, 2019 Moshi leather factory to produce 1.2 million pairs of shoes How blood groups determine Covid risk Seven NSSF employees acquitted of economic sabotage charges Nigeria in shock after deadly shooting of protesters NEC extends poll agents swearing-in period by two days NEC now to announce election results in Dar es Salaam