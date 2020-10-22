By Elias Msuya @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has written to ACT Wazalendo demanding an explanation why its chairman, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, should not be taken to task for ascending the Chadema podium at a rally in Moshi on October 19.



ACT Wazalendo Deputy General Secretary Joran Bashange has acknowledged receiving the letter and revealed that they were in the process of responding to the registrar.



"It is true that we received a letter that demands that we explain why our Zanzibar presidential candidate, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad was at a rally of another candidate,” he said.



Bashange further said the letter questioned the reason for the ACT meetings involve other political party leaders and religious leaders supporting them.



"The law on political parties is clear it says, when a person breaks it he is convicted and should be tried by a court, now he is saying he wants to punish us, let him go to court, ”said Bashange.



The Deputy Registrar Sisty Nyahoza has also confirmed issuing the letter to Act Wazalendo