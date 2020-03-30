By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) chairman Salum Shamte is dead, his family confirmed on Monday March 30, 2020.

His wife, Mariam Shamte, said her husband died at the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (Moi) in Dar es Salaam where she was receiving treatment.

He was transported from Maweni Prison in Tanga, where he was remanded, to Moi last week, she said.

Moi spokesperson Patrick Mvungi said on Monday that Shamte was received at Moi on March 23, 2020.

His health deteriorated on March 26, 2020, prompting health experts at the hospital to transfer him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Advertisement

“He died today, March 30, 2020 at 6.33am,” Mr Mvungi said.

Shamte, who is a former managing director of Tanga-based sisal firm Katani Limited, and two officials of the firm were charged last October at the Tanga Resident Magistrate’s Court with three counts of economic sabotage, including money laundering, which is non-bailable.

“He died while in remand, so we will give more details about his burial after consulting with the Prisons Department,” said Mrs Mariam Shamte.

She said Shamte had been suffering from spinal complications for a long time.

“He had spinal problems for which he had undergone surgery on several occasions. That’s why we were much concerned with his health when he went to the remand prison last year,” she added.