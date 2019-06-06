Rombo man in pain after assault on private parts

By Janeth Joseph @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Rombo, Kilimanjaro. Rombo could have a number of positive developments yet the district is also never short of some controversial happenings.

In May 2015, news had it that due to excessive alcohol consumption, some married men in Rombo were denying their wives of their conjugal rights to the extent that some women were being forced to cross the border to get the service from Kenyan.

The Rombo Member of Parliament, Mr Joeph Selasini (Chadema), was in May, 2015 compelled to demand an apology from the government in Parliament over the remarks.

But former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda said there was no way the government would apologise without getting all the facts on the matter.

Between 2018 and 2019, the most common stories you could get about Rombo were on a wave of killings and assaults.

On February 3, 2018, a youngster whose name is withheld was sexually abused by two known people.

On March 2, 2018, Ms Jackline Atanasi was hacked to death with machete at her home at Lessoroma Village in Rombo while another person narrowly escaped death on April 3, when he was assaulted with a machete by unknown assailants and her business kiosk set ablaze.

Ms Adelaide Onesmo was killed on February 11, 2019 by a mob of six women after her Standard Six son at Kiraro Primary School was accused of stealing cooked food from the neighbor’s house.

The list could go on and on but on Monday, June 3, 2019, Ms Maria John of the same village (Lessoroma), claimed that her son, Boniface John (25) had been assaulted on his private parts by fellow youths for an unspecified reasons.

“He has been badly beaten. They have injured him on his private parts and on a number of his body parts. He cannot even walk. He is in serious pains. This is quite inhuman,” she told The Citizen.

Narrating her son’s ordeal, Ms Maria John said during the night on Monday, two young men, armed with machetes, came to her house and asked for her son’s whereabouts.

“They did not hide their intention. They said they had come to kill him. I asked why but before they had responded, they eventually had their eyes on my son and immediately started beating him,” she said, asking for law enforcers to intervene.

The Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander, Mr Hamis Issah, said the law enforcers were investigating the matter to arrive at what actually transpired.