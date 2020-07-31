Russia backs Syria in its standoff against US sanctions

Beirut. Russia has said it supports Syria in its confrontation against unilateral US sanctions, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said on Thursday, according to SANA news agency.

"The Caesar Act is a series of coercive US measures and we are on Syria’s side in this economic standoff," the Russian diplomat said.

He further added: The Syrian people, who managed to defeat terrorism in a long fight, will definitely achieve victory in countering unilateral US sanctions.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, known as the Caesar Act, was signed by US President Donald Trump as part of the 2020 defense budget on December 20, 2019.

This document enables the Washington administration to impose restrictions against organizations and individuals providing direct or indirect assistance to the Syrian government as well as various armed groups operating in the country, which are supported by Syrian, Russian and Iranian authorities, according to the US, TASS reports.

On June 17, Washington imposed new sanctions against Damascus under the Caesar Act, targeting 39 individuals, including Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma, as well as organizations and funds.

