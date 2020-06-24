SADC changes its approach in the fight against Covid-19

The guideline has put in place a new procedure before embarking on the journey and issues to complete before crossing the border.

By Kelvin Matandiko @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has adopted new guidelines for transit and trade activities in member countries as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19.

The guideline has put in place a new procedure before embarking on the journey and issues to complete before crossing the border.

The guideline gives directions to drivers while on the journey, their management at the destination, the order of return as well as the quarantine areas and stop stations along the way.

SADC cabinet chairperson, Prof Paramagamba Kabudi told reporters on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 that each driver will continue to undergo testing for health before embarking on a journey and from now on there will be specialized centers on all routes to all 16 member countries for all important services.

"And those who have been tested and diagnosed without Covid-19 disease will be given an unlimited 14-day certification before they can be re-evaluated…” Prof Kabudi said.

He said the third step is to develop an integrated procurement system, in which Tanzania buys some drugs on behalf of all SADC countries.

Advertisement

April 7, this year the council on behalf of the member states agreed to prevent unnecessary passenger transport and only allowed the transportation of essential goods.

However, on May 29, it again agreed to remove those restrictions and allowed all goods to continue to be shipped in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

In response to challenges encountered during cross-border and road transport operations, the council met on Tuesday to discuss and approve some of the remaining agendas concerning the issues.

Among those agendas include adopting a regional guideline for the regulation and facilitation of cross-border transit operations and the management and monitoring of transit operations across the regional road network, organized by a committee of health professionals on June 5, this year.

On the strategy of removing drivers' frustrations, Prof Kabudi said that challenges are part of human life, which will be present during and after Covid-19.