SGA lauded over technology success

Geita. SGA Tanzania, which is one of the leading security companies in the country, has been applauded for its technological advancement, which saw it scoop the third overall winner award in the just ended International Mining Technology Exhibition in Geita.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Investments) Hon Angela Kairuki, who graced the hand over event, lauded the security firm for the technology they exhibited and scooped the award in the category of technology suppliers and mining facilitators during the two week event that attracted a number of exhibitors.

The Minister commended SGA for educating the public on various latest technologies in security provision.

Speaking after receiving the award, the SGA Security sales and marketing manager, Faustina Shoo, said that the award signifies the excellence in technological investment the company has made over time.

“We were able to demonstrate how our latest security solutions can enhance security in the mines by eliminating chances of losses of property and safety of people. With this solution, the mine will be a secure place to work in and the government will achieve its mission of controlling the products from the mine for the overall economic development”, she said.

She said SGA is already working with prominent mining companies in the country and the benefits are tremendous.

While receiving the trophy from his team who participated in the exhibition, the SGA Security managing director, Eric Sambu, expressed joy at the recognition given to the company, saying that they deserved it.

He congratulated the team for demonstrating the capacity of the company and technological strides made to accord the customer value for money. He reiterated that security is key in enabling investments and optimising productivity and SGA is proud to pay a key role in economic development of the country.

“SGA was the first company to operate as a private security company in Tanzania and it has proven that taking care of staff in the key to succeeding in security business.” Mr Sambu said.

He added: With a workforce of over 18,000 in the group that was established 50 years ago, key in our mission and values, are the people. We invest heavily is training and we ensure that we pay above the market rates to motivate and retain our key resources.

He said the company is celebrating its 36thanniversary in Tanzania this year and has witnessed tremendous growth, especially in the last five years, due to revolution of their internal processes, to empower his team to perform well in all sectors and surpass customers’ expectations.

According to Mr Sambu, employees have been key to their success because of being loyal, honest and diligent in performance of their duties.

“The recent happenings in the local business environment has provided us with a learning opportunity and a chance to empower all our employees at all levels to align all our operations to focus on the customer requirements, as dictated by the new status, which I call it ‘the new normal’”, he noted.

He said they are continuously reengineering their processes, investing in technology and their people to ensure that they get it right always.

According to Mr. Sambu, the company has maintained its ISO certification on Quality Management System since 2001 and has just been certified with Occupational Health and Safety ISO 45001 Standard and SGA is proud to be certified ISO 18788 on Security Management Operations System, a first for any security company operating in Tanzania.

SGA is the oldest private security company in Tanzania, having started its operations in 1984 as Group Four Security, and presently employs over 5,800 Tanzanians based in their sites countrywide.