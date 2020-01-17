Sayona launches Twist in the market

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Sayona Drinks has re-launched its soft drink under the Twist brand saying it will now provide consumers with many choices that fit within their various tastes in a new bottle that they say meets the stylish requirements of today’s consumer.

The launch in Dar es Salaam also featured the introduction of Bongo Flava artiste Harmonize as their brand ambassador for Twist brand which has seven distinctive flavours.

Speaking at the ceremony that unveiled the rebranded product, Pawan Patel, the managing director said Sayona’s main aim is to meet the ever changing tastes of their customers and it is for that reason that they have always tried to be innovative by introducing new products.

“Twist is a very refreshing product that provides value for money as it comes in flavours such as passion, orange, lemon, mango, pineapple, ginger and cola,” he said.

Also at the launch was the Nitin Menon Sayona drinks limited group general manager who described their consumer journey and the new product as a break though.

“Our bottles and price show how innovative we have been and why to us the customer is always on the forefront in everything we do,” he said.

Advertisement

Speaking on the partnership with Harmonize Menon said they were delighted to have an artiste of his caliber on board especially with the fact that he was involved in the designing of the new bottle.

“Harmonize is an iconic artiste and a fresh face to many young Tanzanians, hard working and aspires to take Tanzanian music to greater heights, something that suits our mission and vision,” he said.