Schools in Dar and Arusha offered sports gear by SGA Security

In Dar es Salaam, the chosen school was Mirambo Primary School, based at the Lugalo Barracks, where over 150 pupils graduated.

Selected primary schools in Dar es Salaam and Arusha were over the weekend beneficiaries of sports gear donated by SGA Security, a private security compny, as they marked the end of the customer service week.

The officers of the company participated in standard seven graduation in various selected schools. They gave the pupils tips for success and career choice, while reiterating that active students also excel in academics.

SGA Tanzania’s managing director, Mr Eric Sambu who presided over the event donated sports kits amongst other goodies to help in sports and studies as well as motivating the learners to set ambitious targets for themselves.

He expressed his pleasure at the performance of the school despite pupils having to travel long distances.

Mr Sambu gave examples of gifted personalities such as MbwanaSamatta and Diamond Platinumz to show the pupils that if they pursue their dreams, they will conquer the world and lift the society’s hope and expectations high.

He encouraged them to desist from bad characters and concentrate in moulding their future.

The School Head – Ms Rehema Matomoki – expressed their gratitude to SGA Security on behalf of the School Board for considering them in the donation and urged members of the society to emulate them. She said the school has done very well, given the circumstances, and expressed hope that they had good strategy to continuously improving.

Arusha Primary was also a beneficiary of this and the company was represented by the Northern Zonal Manager – Victor Gaudence, an alumni of the school.

He challenged the pupils to emulate his way and pointed out other prominent alumni from the school who are prominent in their fields. The school has a rich history, dating to colonial days. Victor urged all alumni to think of giving back to the school to help it raise academic standards as well as sports.

Meanwhile, Mr Sambu reiterated SGA’s aim of supporting the society as they concentrate on their security solutions.