By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Saalam. President John Magufuli has today December 31, issued a five-day ultimatum to the minister of tourism and natural resources Dr Hamisi kingwangala and his permanent secretary Prof Adolf Mkenda to either settle their differences or else he will revoke their appointments.

The President was speaking to wildlife officials in Rubondo Islands which is on Lake Victoria where he had gone on a personal visit.

In his end of year message, the President praised the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) for their efforts in promoting tourism which has become a key revenue source for the government.

He, however, expressed disappointment over the friction between the minister Dr Kigwangala and his Permanent Secretary Prof Mkenda, something that he says is affecting the smooth operation of the ministry and the sector in general.

“I know that your top administrators the minister and the permanent secretary have been squabbling over certain issues, I have asked the chief secretary to talk to them and if they don’t change I will have to remove them,” said the President.

He added: I had to say this because there is no way I can have officials whom I appointed who are constantly quarreling, this makes the operation of the ministry is quite difficult. The PS does not respect the minister and likewise minister does not want to be guided by the PS, I can’t tolerate this.

