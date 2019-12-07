Seventy-year-old woman found dead in her home

By Hamida Shariff @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Police in Morogoro Region have launched a manhunt for people who allegedly murdered a 70-year-old woman from Mlimba Ward, Albetina, 70.

The old woman was found foaming with bruises on her mouth.

Regional police commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa said the incident occurred on November 27 and that the police have launched a manhunt for suspected murderers.

He said before committing the murder, the suspects broke a light bulb at the back door of the woman’s house, apparently to avoid identification.

“The suspects broke the door and committed the murder. They didn’t take anything from the house in which the old woman lived alone,” said the police boss.

The police have recovered men’s wear left behind by the suspected murderers at the scene of the crime.

The police boss has appealed to residents not to embrace superstitious beliefs and asked them to volunteer information that would enable the arrest of the suspects.

In the same region, police are holding six men including an officer of the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) from Ngerengere army base, Lieutenant Erick Mfinanga allegedly for house breaking and theft of eight television sets and other valuables.

Mr Mtafungwa said the suspects, including a man who was involved in hiding the stolen TVs, were arrested during a special operation after the army officer reported to the police about a theft incident at his home.

The suspects are also alleged to have stolen laptop computers, mobile phones, a radio call and Sh60, 000 in cash