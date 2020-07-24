Small scale miner Laizer finds another huge Tanzanite

By Alfred Zacharia @azcaharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Artisanal miner, Saniniu Kuryan Laizer, 52 has found another 6-kilograme tanzanite gemstone worth over Sh3 billion.

Laizer has now found 19.3 kg of Tanzanite in a space of one month.

Last month, Mr Laizer found two of what is considered to the largest precious stones, weighing 9.27 and 5.1 kilograms each, in the northern Mirerani hills which he sold to the government of Tanzania for Sh7.7 billion.

Speaking in his village the small scale miner said he will sell his third Tanzanite gemstone to the government just as he did in the past.

“I have found the stone in my small mine again. I will hand it over to the government when the time is right,” he noted.

The handover of the stone to the government was set to be held on Saturday July 25, but due to the untimely death of the former President Benjamin Mkapa, the event has been postponed.

Simanjiro District Commissioner Zephania Chaula said the gemstone will be received by Minerals minister Dotto Biteko.