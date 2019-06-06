Sosopi, another Chadema officer arrested in Morogoro

By Louis Kolumbia @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Police in Ifakara, Morogoro Region have arrested Chadema youth wing chairman and member of the Central Committee (CC), Mr Patrick Ole Sosopi and the party’s senior officer, Mr Daniel Ngogo over unspecified reasons.

The reports were confirmed by Chadema Secretary General, Dr Vincent Mashinji saying that, the duo were being taken to Mororgoro town for questioning by Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Wilbroad Mutafungwa.

“It is true, I have spoken to party’s officers in the region. They said someone had reported to police that the two were doing unacceptable things. So, I have directed regional leaders to follow up on the issue and tell us what exactly has happened, therefore I’m waiting,” he said on phone.

When contacted, Mr Mutafungwa’s assistant said his boss was attending a meeting that would take two to three hours.

But, Dr Mashinji said the two were supervising the ongoing intra-party elections to ensure democracy prevails.

“Being a CC member, Mr Sosopi has been tasked to visit various parts of the country. But, Mr Ngogo has been specifically appointed to oversee the process in the region,” he said, adding that they were on their way to Malinyi District.

Dr Mashinji said the main opposition party was conducting a legal procedures that has been reported to responsible authorities.