South Sudan's VP claims he was 'wrongly' accused by US treasury

Taban Deng Gai says the move to impose sanctions on him could disrupt his efforts towards contributing to the implementation of peace deal.​

By The Citizen Reporter

Juba. South Sudan’s First Vice President says he has been “wrongly” linked to violations of human rights cited by the US Department of Treasury to sanction him.

In a statement on Thursday, Taban Deng Gai said the move to impose sanctions on him could disrupt his efforts towards contributing to the implementation of the revitalised peace deal.

“I have been wrongly accused of serious human rights abused. I deeply regret those baseless and unfounded allegations and wish to assure the international community, and above all the people of South Sudan, that my life has always been dedicated to building of a peaceful and prosperous South Sudan” the statement read.

On Wednesday, the US imposed sanctions on Mr Gai for his involvement in serious violations of human rights “including the disappearance and death of civilians.”

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it was penalising Mr Gai for his hand in silencing critics, including through death; making him the latest top official to face the wrath of Washington’s sanctions.

Gai, as sanctioned is barred from entering US territory, own assets there or do business with Americans.

The vice president said he regrets the step taken by the Treasury adding that he will continue to serve the interest of common South Sudanese citizen.