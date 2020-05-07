Speaker Ndugai orders Chadema MPs to refund Sh110 million

By The Citizen reporter

Dodoma. Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai has ordered opposition MPs from Chadema who have self quarantined themselves to refund a total of Sh110 million that was paid to them as per diem by Parliament.

Addressing parliament yesterday, the speaker also said upon return from the self isolation the legislators will also be required to produce medical certificates showing they had tested for Covid-19.

Chadema MPs went into self isolation following a directive by their party chairman and leader of opposition in Parliament Freeman Mbowe, who said that it would be a measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The move proved to be a very unpopular one, as President Magufuli on Sunday May 3, directed Parliament not to pay allowances for the MPs.

However, 11 Chadema MPs refused to toe the party line and went ahead to attend parliamentary sessions as usual.

Those who refused to go into self isolation include David Silinde (Momba), Peter Lijualikali (Kilombero) Joseph Selasini (Rombo), Mariam Msabaha, Joyce Sokombi and Suzan Masele.

