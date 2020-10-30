Azam FC in tricky test against JKT

Leaders Azam FC, who lost their first match of the season on Monday, will be looking to bounce back with a win over JKT

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Premier League leaders Azam FC lock horns with red-hot JKT Tanzania today at Azam Complex.

Azam FC, who lost 1-0 to Mtibwa Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro Region on Monday, top the table with 21 points from eight matches.

The match will kick off at 7pm.

JKT Tanzania, who won 6-1 against Mwadui FC at the Mwadui Complex, are placed 15th with eight points from eight matches they have so far played.

Azam FC assistant head coach Vivier Bahati told The Citizen that they were determined to return winning ways after a ‘shock’ defeat at the hands of Mtibwa Sugar.

Bahati said their result against Mtibwa Sugar was disappointing and ended their dream of winning the premiership title unbeaten.

According to him, the league was tough and JKT Tanzania have put up exciting displays in their recent games, which means it is not going to be a walk in the park.

“We need to be well-focused on the match as each team targets victory to improve its position on the league table,” said Bahati.

The ice cream-makers will be under their leading striker Prince Dube who has so far scored six goals while JKT Tanzania will bank on Adam Adam who has found the back of the nets four times.

Adam is the only player in the league who has so far scored a hat-trick. JKT Tanzania head coach Abdallah Bares exuded confidence that will bag the three points at stake despite admitting that it will be an uphill task.

“Surely, it will be a tough match, but we hope to get the maximum points from Azam,” he said.