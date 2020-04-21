Coastal Union defender may opt to play abroad

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s two traditional soccer archrivals Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba Sports Clubs (Simba) have to fight hard in order to sign Coastal Union’s evergreen defender, Bakari Mwamnyeto, for the next Mainland League season following reports that the player may turn professional in Belgium or in Greece.

Mwamnyeto - who is also a national soccer team (Taifa Stars) player - has put the two soccer giants in a fight due to his outstanding performance in the league.

The player dominated the headlines during the mini-window players’ registration period despite the fact that Coastal Union leadership stood firm to release the player.

According to a source within the Tanga-based club, Coastal Union had asked for Sh100 million as the price that a club seeking the player’s services to pay up-front!

That amount included signing fees for the player, according to the information. The source also said that the two clubs cancelled their move to recruit the player due to the high asking price - and opted to find alternative players.

The player’s manager, Kassa Mussa, confirmed that big soccer clubs are looking for Mwamnyeto’s services and asked them to stop as the player still has a valid contract with Coastal Union.

Mussa - who also played for Coastal Union in his golden days - said they will start to receive offer from various clubs soon after the end of the Mainland Premier League season which has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the club that would meet their price would capture the signature of the player - and not otherwise.

Mussa also said that, apart from Tanzania’s footballing Big Guns, clubs in Belgium and Greece have also shown interest in the player.

“I cannot name the teams because Mwamnyeto still has a one year contract with Coastal Union - and the league is yet to end. Discussing his future is going contrary with Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) as well as the world soccer governing body (Fifa) regulations.

We have to avoid violating rules. I am his manager, and I am not ready to violate the rules. Let’s wait for the league season to end - and then discuss the matter,” said Mussa.

Mussa - who lives in Italy - said Mwamnyeto is a talented player and would like to see him get greener pastures by turning professional.