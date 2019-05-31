Golfers ready for Zone 4 event

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) exudes confidence that their team will shine at the Four Challenge Trophy,which will stat June 4 and run through June in Bunjumbura, Burundi.

Tanzania would be represented by four golfers, who include Victor Joseph, who finished as runner-up in the 2017 Rwanda Open. Others, who are expected to shine at the event are Abas Adam, Richard Mtweve and Ally Mcharo. Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, TGU chairman Chris Martin said the golfers had already stepped up preparations Fadhil Nkya, who is a prominent trainer. Martin said the gofers morale were in top morale, judging from their performances in training records. “Our target is to win the event.

This is because we have fielded very talented golfers. All golfers are ready for the competition,” said Martin. He said the golfers would leave the country a day before the competition. According to Martin, the head of the delegation will be Boniface Nyiti.

while him will travel to attend the regional meeting for both Zone 4 and Zone 6.

“We will have very importantt meeting in Bujumbura to discuss the game development. I will use the meeting to exchange ideas on how to meet the highest development in the country,” he said.

Tanzania is among 14 countries that will field golfers in the five-day tournament to be held at the Bujumbura Golf Club. Formerly known as East African Challenge Trophy, the tournament will also feature golfers from Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

Also on the list are Uganda, Eritrea, Somalia, Djibouti, Sudan, Comoro, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and hosts Burundi.