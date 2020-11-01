Jubilant Kiduku admits facing strong resistance from Thai

Kiduku defeated the Thai on technical knockout (TKO) in the eighth round.

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s fast-rising professional boxer, Twaha Kiduku, has described his Thai opponent, Sirimongkhon Iamthuam, as a tough and talented boxer.

Kiduku defeated the Thai on technical knockout (TKO) in the eighth round.

The bout was earlier planned for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Super-middleweight Asian Boxing Council title before being turned into a non-title when its promoter contravened rules and regulations. Due to that, the boxers had to agree on a non-title fight, which was staged at the PTA Hall on Friday night in Dar es Salaam.

The contest saw Iamthuam quit in the eighth round after picking a left shoulder injury.

Speaking with The Citizen, Kiduku said his opponent was tough and that he had many tricks, which troubled him in the fight that was scheduled for 10 rounds.

“I decided to unleash a flurry of punches on him. He applied holding techniques, but my trainer encouraged me to continue punching him and fortunately he resigned,” said Kiduku.

Kiduku said his plan was to knock him down in early rounds, but Iamthuam was good enough to withstand his attacks. Iamthuam praised Kiduku for the victory and vowed to take revenge on him.

“I am ready for revenge anywhere, I sustained injury that did not allow me to continue with the fight,” said Iamthuam.