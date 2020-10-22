Kaze faces first test as giants in tricky duels

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Mainland Vodacom Premier League continues today as traditional rivals Simba and Young Africans (Yanga) play at different venues.

Yanga face Polisi Tanzania at the Uhuru Stadium while Simba play against Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga. The matches have been scheduled to start at 4pm.

Yanga’s encounter will be the first appearance of their new trainer, Cedric Kaze, who has signed a two-year contract with the Jangwani Street giants.

Kaze, who has replaced Zlatko Krmpotic, who trained the Jangwani side for only 37 days, already breathes fire for his players, whom he does not want to be showing off in the league matches. “I want committed players in my team for the best results and not otherwise,” said Kaze. The team will likely miss the services of key players due to injury including Carlos Stenio Fernandes Guimaraes do Carmo ‘Carlinhos’, Abdulaziz Makame and Mapinduzi Balama.

Polisi Tanzania head coach Malale Hamsini said they have prepared well for the encounter, targeting victory. Hamsini said last season they mistakingly allowed Yanga to come from behind and equalize three goals through Ditram Nchimbi, who now plays for Yanga.

Hamisini said they have trained well to win over Yanga and other teams in the league.

In Sumbawanga, Simba eye to reduce the point gap against Azam FC by defeating Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.Simba are placed second with 13 points from five matches while Tanzania Prisons are in the 14th position after collecting six points from six matches.

Records show that last season the two teams recorded a barren draw in first and second leg matches. However, today’s matches are predicted to be tough following preparations undergone by each team.