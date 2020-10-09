Mwakinyo cries foul after boxrec deleted his results

Mwakinyo, who expressed shock over the Boxrec decision last week, made the claim yesterday after the relevent boxing bodies failed to give the reason for Boxrec to delete the result of his fight against Congolese Tshabangu Kayembe.

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Professional boxer Hassan Mwakinyo expressed his anger over what he terms as sabotaged following deletion of his latest fight result.

Mwakinyo, who expressed shock over the Boxrec decision last week, made the claim yesterday after the relevent boxing bodies failed to give the reason for Boxrec to delete the result of his fight against Congolese Tshabangu Kayembe.

The Tanga-based boxer outpointed the Congolese after scoring 116-112, 119-109 and 119-109 from the judging trio of Anthony Ruta, Abdallah Neneko and Sakwe Mtulya in an exciting fight staged on August 14 at the Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking with The Citizen, Mwakinyo said it was unusual for Boxrec to delete results of the boxers, citing a misunderstanding among the leaders of the Tanzania Professional Boxing Regulatory Commission (TPBRC) for the Boxrec decision.

“I expected to rise on the ranking table after the victory, but conflicts within the TPBRC have seemingly contributed to Boxrec decision,” he said.

Mwakinyo said when he stopped from getting into the ring, he experienced a sharp drop from the Boxrec ratings and was ridiculed by many boxing stakeholders.

Advertisement

“I accepted the challenge and decided to get involved in many fights, aiming to restore my status. So, what is going on now against me is not acceptable.

“I did my best in the fight at the Mlimani City and won the World Boxing Federation (WBF) intercontinental title. So, how come the result of my fight is yet to be submitted to Boxrec. This is purely sabotage,” he complained. He explained that he and other boxers are aware that there is a misunderstanding among the leaders of the TPBRC and that as boxers, they would not want to get involved in the dispute because their job is to get positive results in the ring.

“Not only me, but also other professional boxers are complaining about facing similar problems as their fights’ results are yet to be recorded. For instance me, I am still ranked 89th out of 1,987 boxers despite my victory,” he said.

His result of the fight against Kayembe showed to be pending, but two days later the result was deleted from the records, remaining with the result of his last fight against Arnel Tinampay, whom he fought on November 29 last year. However, TPBRC vice chairman Aga Peter said they are still working on the matter despite the fact that they had submitted the result to Boxrec. Peter admitted that it was not normal for the results to be deleted from Mwakinyo’s records because his fight was endorsed by both the WBF and their body.