Simba SC stars face uncertain stay at club

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The future of two foreign players of Simba Sports Club, Pascal Wawa and Sharaf Eldin Ali Shiboub, is hanging in the balance as their club is yet to decide on renewing their contracts.

Their contracts are only three months away to expire and their club head coach, Sven Vandenbroeck, is yet to decide on their future .

Shiboub joined Simba last year from Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan and featured in various matches locally and internationally.

However, Shiboub’s involvement in matches declined slowly after being overshadowed by his fellow players in the club. Players like Jonas Mkude, Gérson Fraga Vieira and Mzamiru Yassin have covered the defensive midfield position.

He said despite the fact that Shiboub can play as a striking mildfielder, that position has also players like Clatous Chama, Hassan Dilunga, Deo Kanda, Francis Kahata and Luis Miquissone as per Vandenbrock formation.

The club’s source said the Belgian tactician is yet to give his decision for the players while others namely, Hassan Dilunga and Mzamiru Yassin have renewed their contracts.

“The contracts of Dilunga and Mzamiru were due to expire and the decision to renew their contracts was taken faster. Let’s wait and see if Shiboub, who several times scored important goals, would be recruited or no,” said the source.

The cource said Wawa’s contract expires in August and there is no report for his future. Wawa joined Simba in 2018 and is a regular start in the team’s first choice player.

The Ivorian, who also played for Azam FC, before joining Simba, was linked with Young Africans (Yanga), but the deal bounced and played for Simba. He explained that there was a plan of strengthening the team’s defence under Erasto Nyoni, Kennedy Juma and Brazilian defender Tyrone Santos.

However, the source said the players are allowed to discuss new contracts with any clubs of their choice as per regulation governing football. Simba’s Chief Executive Officer, Senzo Mazingisa said they will make an announcement on all contracts soon.