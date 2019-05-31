Simba’s Kotei, Gyan future hangs in balance

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The future of two Ghanaian players, Nicholas Gyan and James Kotei, to continue to play for Simba is in uncertainty as they are yet to renew their contracts with the giant club in the country.

The players’ contracts are expected to expire not more than two months, but the club leaders are yet to open negotiations with the players. Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Gyan said his contract with Simba is about to expire and nothing is going on about him on a new deal.

Gyan says he does not have time to stay in the country as the league has already reached its climax. “My plan is to travel to Ghana over the weekend. Nothing is going on about my new contract. My agent is also yet to be contacted by Simba officials to know my fate in the club,” said Gyan. He explained that he has been offered to play in the US and some other countries in Africa.

For his part, Kotei said he is also yet to discuss a new deal with the club despite the fact that his contract is due to expire. “I am not sure if I will play for the club in the next season or not. This is because the duration of my contract allows me to discuss a new deal with other clubs. Simba is ye to tell me anything,” said Kotei.

Simba SC chairman Swedi Mkwabi said they are yet to discuss the names of players to be recruited for or dropped from the team with head coach Patrick Aussems.