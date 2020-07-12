Yanga face Simba in must win encounter

The match will be officiated by referee Abubakar Mturo from Mtwara Region and assisted by Abdallah Mwinyimkuu, Badeem Aloyce, Ramadhan Kayoko, Frank Komba and Kassim Mpanga

Dar es Salaam. Traditional arch-rivals, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba Sports Club, clash today in the semifinal match of the Azam Federation Cup at the National Stadium.

The encounter has been scheduled to start from 5pm as it is a must win game for each team in order to qualify for the final scheduled to take place on August 2 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa Region. The duel will be officiated by referee Abubakar Mturo from Mtwara Region and assisted by Abdallah Mwinyimkuu, Badeem Aloyce, Ramadhan Kayoko, Frank Komba and Kassim Mpanga. The match commissioner is Ally Katolila.

Simba, who are the crowned mainland champions, need victory in order to keep the hope of winning the second trophy this season while Yanga also target to win silverware this season. The winner of the encounter will play in the final match against Namungo FC, who beat Sahare United 1-0 at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga Region yesterday. The victor of the final match will win the ticket of competing in Africa’s CAF Confederation Cup.

In today’s duel, Simba will also need victory to revenge on Yanga, who beat them 1-0 on March 8 at the same venue. The teams drew 2-2 in the first leg match of the Mainland Premier League on January 4 at the same venue. Records show that the two teams have met 104 times with Yanga winning 37 matches, Simba 31 and 36 draws. Yanga head coach Luc Eymael said they have prepared well for the encounter expected to be attended by 30,000 soccer fans.

“Our aim is to win in order to pave the way for featuring in the African Confederation Cup,” said Eymael. Eymael added that his players are in top shape to win the duel and believes they will not let them down.

Simba head coach Sven Vandenbroeck also said they target victory in the encounter .

Vandenbroeck said his players know the importance of the match as they want to make history this season.