Yanga march on as Simba bounce back with 5-0 win

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC have bounced back in a fine fashion in the Vodacom Premier League after thrashing Mwadui FC 5-0 at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

The victory comes after losing two consecutive matches, leaving them glued at the third spot with 16 points after playing eight matches.

As the Msimbazi Street giants returned to winning ways, their nemesis, Young Africans, (Yanga) recorded yet another victory after defeating Biashara Mara United 1-0 at the Karume Stadium in Musoma. Yanga now tie with Azam FC with 22 points after playing eight matches.

It was the first time for Yanga to beat Biashara Mara United at the Karume Stadium.

Other league results show that Polisi Tanzania squeezed out a 1-0 win over Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga while Namungo triumphed 1-0 against Dodoma Mji FC at the Majaliwa Stadium. Azam FC, who have had a fairy-tale start to the 2020/21 league season, are still at the top of the league standings thanks to their superior goal difference. They have scored 15 goals and conceded four while Yanga have scored 11 goals and conceded two.

In yesterday’s match, Michael Sarpong was the Yanga’s hero after planting the ball home in the 69th minute, capitalising on a cross from Ditram Nchimbi.

Yanga head coach Cedric Kaze said their match strategy worked after starting with three strikers, Junior Waziri, Sarpong and Nchimbi. “We faced a strong opposition in the match, our players deserve credit because Biashara Mara United played well even though they were more defensive than offensive,” said Kaze.

Biashara Mara United head coach Francis Baraza said they made mistakes and allowed Yanga to win the match. At the Uhuru Stadium, Simba restored their winning note after beating Mwadui FC 5-0 .

Last week, Mwadui FC lost 6-1 to JKT Tanzania at their home ground, Mwadui Complex.

Simba goals were scored by John Bocco in the 25 minute before bagging a brace in the 64.