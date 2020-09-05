Yanga put obstacle against Morrison playing for Simba

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have put barriers against Ghanaian attacking mid-fielder Bernard Morrison playing for Simba in the Mainland Vodacom Premier League which starts on Sunday.

According to the information received by The Citizen yesterday, Yanga is opposing the decision of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to remove Morrison’s name from their list of players recruited for the 2020/2021 Vodacom Premier League.

A reliable source said Morrison was on Yanga’s list submitted to TFF - but, surprisingly, his name was shifted from the Yanga list to Simba players’ list.

In the recently registered players list issues by TFF, Morrison was included in the Simba’s list despite the pending appeal that was filed with the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by Yanga.

TFF’s Competition director, Salum Madadi, said TFF will today release the names of the players who are facing barriers and if filed complaints hold water, the players will not be allowed to feature in the new league till the matter is finally resolved. “Players who are facing barriers will not play; but, it will depend on your defence on the mater,” said Madadi.

Morrison was declared “a free agent” in a ruling by TFF’s Legal, Ethics and Players’ Status Committee.

The report was confirmed by Yanga’s acting secretary general, Simon Patrick, who said they are serious on the matter.

“It is true that we have submitted our objection to TFF, opposing its decision to endorse Morrison to play for Simba while we had recruited him. We have given reasons for this, but I cannot state them here. You go and ask TFF,” said Patrick.

Morrison was among seven foreign players who have been recruited to feature in various leagues governed by TFF. Apart from the 51 players who are in the Premier League, there also are 14 foreign players who feature in the Women’s League - and five in the First Division League (FDL).

The number of foreign players have enabled TFF to collect a total of Sh280 million from the clubs.

Meanwhile, TFF has impressed observers with the increase in the number of foreign players in Tanzanian soccer. There now are 14 foreign women players who will feature in different clubs in the Mainland Tanzania Women’s Premier League.

The Sisters FC are leading, having six foreign players, followed by Yanga Princes with four players. Simba Queens and TSC Queens have recruited two foreign players each.

Madadi said the Women’s League has so far marketed itself in some neighbouring countries.