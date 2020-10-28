Zanzibar names teams for Union netball league

Chaneza Secretary General Saidi Mbinu named the teams as KVZ, Mafunzo, JKU, Zimamoto, Urowa and Chipukizi. Mbinu also said that the teams have qualified for the Union League after finishing in the top six of the Zanzibar national netball club championships.

By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Zanzibar Amateur Netball Association (Chaneza) has named six teams that will compete in the Union League scheduled for Tanga Region next month.

Chaneza Secretary General Saidi Mbinu named the teams as KVZ, Mafunzo, JKU, Zimamoto, Urowa and Chipukizi. Mbinu also said that the teams have qualified for the Union League after finishing in the top six of the Zanzibar national netball club championships. The six join six other teams from Mainland Tanzania, namely: JKT Mbweni, Uhamiaji, Jeshi Stars, Jiji Tanga, Mgulani JKT and Eagle Queens. The league’s defending champion, Tamisemi, have been eliminated from the event.

Mbinu called on the teams to continue with training as Chaneza and Chaneta are finalizing preparations for the competition.

The competition will select teams to compete in the East Africa tournament scheduled for next year. “We expect a thrilling event - and may the best team win. The teams have to train hard to do well,” said Mbinu.

Meanwhile, Chaneta has called on netball stakeholders to give the teams support to enable them to finance various expenses.

“We need assistance from both the government and the private sector to boost the tournament - which is the biggest netball tournament in the country. Chaneta cannot finance all its needs,” said the Chaneta Secretary General, Judith Ilunda.