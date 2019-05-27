‘City Bulls’ too good for Chui in RBA League tie

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vijana had little mercy on Chui as they thrashed them 103-47 in the RBA League match at the National Indoor Stadium on Saturday night.

Vijana, popularly known as City Bulls, made a bright start with Cornel Joseph orchestrating most of their attacks, but at the end of the first quarter they took a narrow 20-16 lead.

The next two quarters saw Chui opting for all out attacks, but the well-drilled and fast-moving Vijana thwarted most of the moves.

They (Vijana) won the quarters 26-6 and 20-14 respectively.

Inspired by the convincing lead, Vijana came up with a bigger force and improved tactics in the fourth quarter.

It came as no surprise when they notched up 37 more points compared to Chui’s 11.

Ally Joseph was instrumental in Vijana’s victory. He fired home 28 points while his teammate Josephat Mshana had 18.

Joseph also led in rebound catch after doing it 10 times, blocking three times and proving scoring passes eight times.

Chui’s point-guard Daud Machanya was a notable player for his team.

He tried to organise his teammates but his efforts could not inspire his side in the game.

He posted 13 points for Chui and Sweetbert Ibrahim added 10.

Vijana coach Asharfu Harun said that his team deserved the victory because they played impressively.

“We were a better side in every section,” he said.

His Chui counterpart Brito Safari blamed the defeat on poor finishing.

“My team played a tactful game in all four quarters, but couldn’t secure a win mainly due to inept finishing,” he said.

Teams competing for this year’s league are ‘City Bulls’, JKT, Savio, ABC, Ukonga Kings, Oilers, Chui, Jogoo, Prisons, DB Young Stars, Mgulani JKT and Magnet.

Also on the list are Mabibo Bullets, Kurasini Heat, Segerea and Pazi.