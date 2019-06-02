Azam FC join Simba in Caf competitions

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Azam Football Club have clinched the 2019 Azam Sports Federation Cup after beating Lipuli FC of Iringa 1-0 at the Ilulu Stadium in Lindi Region.

Obrey Chirwa’s goal in the 65th was enough for Azam FC to win the title. Chirwa utilized a long ball from his goalkeeper, Razak Abalora. Chirwa beat Haruna Shamte before scoring with a hard shot while inside the penalty area.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa handed over the trophy to Azam FC team captain Aggrey Morris soon after the end of the encounter.

Speaking after the encounter, Morris said commitment and unity among the players and team leaders were the key for the team to win the trophy for the first time. Morris said the competition was very tough and that teammates fought hard to win the silverware. “It was not an easy competition as we have witnessed many teams losing the chance to play in the final. We feel proud to win the trophy and return to the African continent competition after missing it for two seasons,” said Morris.

Azam FC will now represent the country in the African Confederation Cup. The team also won Sh50 million cash prize donated by Azam Media Limited, the main sponsor of the competition.

The victory also enables the ice cream makers to join Simba who will represent the country in the African Champions League for the second time in a row.

The match’s goal scorer, Obbrey Chirwa said he felt proud to make the team qualify for the African competition.

“I am very happy to win the title and enable my team to represent the country in the Confederation Cup. I am also very happy to score the lone goal in the encounter,” said Chirwa, who also denied a report that he plans to join the Mainland Champions, Simba, for the next season. “My contract is yet to expire with the team as that is just a rumour,” he said.

Azam FC Chief Executive Officer, Abdulkarim “Popat” Amin said their focus is now on the Confederation Cup despite the fact that they are required to defend the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Club championship (Kagame Cup) to be held in Kigali, Rwanda, next month.

“Players have fought hard to win the trophy. We spent two seasons without the trophy. We are now back on track and we promise to do our best in the next competitions,” said Popat.